George W. Bush headlining fundraiser for Missouri Sen. Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is coming to Missouri to help raise money for the re-election campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

A Blunt campaign spokesman said Bush is to headline a Monday evening fundraiser at Hunter Farms in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. But spokesman Tate O'Connor declined to say how much money Blunt expects to raise from the event.

Blunt is being challenged by Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander, though they both first must face Aug. 2 primaries.

Blunt's campaign had nearly $5.5 million compared with $2.8 million for Kander in finance reports filed in April. The next reports, covering money raised through the end of this month, are due to be filed in mid-July.