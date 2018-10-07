Georgia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY - A Georigia man was arrested Friday after allegedly beating and kidnapping a woman.

Deputies were dispatched to 4353 Highway U in Rich Fountain just before 6:00 p.m. for a report of an assault no longer in progress.

Osage County Communications advised the suspect, James Sims, of Rossville, GA. who had fled the scene possibly en route to Belle, MO. A stop and hold was issued and Belle police were notified. The officer on duty stopped and detained Sims shortly after.

The victim said she and Sims began fighting when Sims punched her several times in the head. The victim said Sims refused to stop the vehicle and let her out forcing her to remain in the vehicle against her will. After being forced to remain in the vehicle with Sims for several hours they began travelling north on Highway 63 towards Osage County.

Sims allegedly continued to assault her by punching her in the head multiple times. The victim said Sims put a knife to her throat and "smashed" her head into the dash of his vehicle multiple times, damaging his radio. The victim said she was scared for her life and thought about jumping from the vehicle.

Osage County Prosecutors Office charged Sims with kidnapping and first-degree domestic assault.