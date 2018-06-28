Georgia rolls past Missouri 68-44 for third straight win

ATHENS, Georgia - Nemanja Djurisic scored 14 points and Georgia strengthened its NCAA tournament hopes with a runaway 68-44 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Georgia (19-9, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight games, including road wins against Alabama and Mississippi, since back-to-back disappointing home losses to Auburn and South Carolina.

The Bulldogs, 5-3 on the road in conference games, needed to avoid a third straight home loss to one of the league's worst teams. Georgia began the day with a No. 29 ranking in the NCAA RPI and plays host to No. 1 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Missouri (8-21, 2-14) couldn't manage a second straight win after ending a 13-game losing streak by beating Florida 64-52 on Tuesday night. The Tigers, last in the SEC, struggled with poor shooting while quickly falling behind by double figures in the first half.

Missouri coach Kim Anderson said his players couldn't match Georgia's intensity.

"To their credit, (Georgia) came out today ready to play and it's frustrating," Anderson said. "In the first half especially, our front line really struggled to score. You can't do that."