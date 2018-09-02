Gerbes parent company Kroger recalls spices for salmonella

COLUMBIA - Kroger, the company that owns the Gerbes grocery store chain, said four spices were recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

The company said its Kroger Ground Cinnamon, Kroger Garlic Powder, Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper and Kroger Bac'n Buds might have been contaminated.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said a sample of garlic powder from a store in North Augusta, South Carolina tested positive for the bacteria. While no illnesses had been reported, the company recalled all four seasonings produced in the same plant with the same equipment as the contaminated spice.

Kroger owns a number of grocery store chains nationwide, all of which were affected by the recall. Those chains include: Kroger, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, City Market, Smith's, Dillons, Baker's, Gerbes, Jay C, Ruler Foods, Pay Less, Owen's, and Scott's.

Kroger said it had removed all contaminated items from its shelves and had begun to notify customers who might have purchased the affected items.

The products, UPC codes, and sell-by dates of the items Kroger recalled were:

Kroger Ground Cinnamon, 1111070034, Sell by: May 19 18PS4 18.3 oz

Kroger Garlic Powder, 1111070039, Sell by: May 18 17PS4 24.7 oz

Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper, 1111070041, Sell by: May 18 18PS4; Sell by: May 19 18PS4 17.1 oz

Kroger Bac'n Buds, 1111070025, Sell by: May 20 18PS4 12.0 oz

Kroger said anyone with the items listed above should not consume them and should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.