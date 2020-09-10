Gervino's Rising Star - Alexis Slusser & Chloe Rhoden
Congratulations, Alexis Slusser and Chloe Rhoden, our two rising stars of the week.
Alexis and Chloe are teammates at the Chamois Lady Pirates Cross Country team. Both of them have metals in all three cross country meet this year finishing in the top 10. Alexis also plays post or wing on the basketball team and Chloe plays wing or point position. They both are honor-roll students. Keep up the great work, ladies!
Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.
Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com
