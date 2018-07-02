Gervino's Rising Star - Avary Gray

Say congratulations to Avary Gray, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Avary is 9 years old, and she is currently with Authority Gymnastics in Columbia, MO. Avary competed at the excel regional state meet in O'Fallon Missouri and won first place all around. She is the Missouri state champion for her age group. She got gold on bars and on beam and got silver on floor and bronze on vault. She is amazing athlete and very driven at everything she does.

Keep up the wonderful job, Avary!