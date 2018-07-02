Gervino's Rising Star - Dalton Becklenberg

Dalton Becklenberg is our Gervino's Rising Star of the week! Dalton is 9 years old and he is a wrestler at the Heart of America Youth Wrestling team. Dalton has finished his second year of wrestling and first year of tournaments. He finished first at Missouri Rookie State along with first and second place finishes at other local wrestling tournaments around mid Missouri. Besides wrestling, our risng star from Fulton also loves baseball.

Congratulations, Dalton!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

