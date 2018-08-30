Gervino's Rising Star - Elly Ross

Elly has been roller skating for 5 years and has been competing for the past 2 years. This year she attended her second National Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She placed 2nd in loops, 4th in combined figures and loops and 5th in figures. She received four 1st place medals, 1 2nd place medal and a 3rd place medal at the regional competition in June in Jeff City.

Elly skates figures, loops, freestyle, dance and creative solo. Her favorite event is creative solo because it is fun and she gets to have her own routine and they have spins which she loves!

Congratulations, Elly!

