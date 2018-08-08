Gervino's Rising Star - Frank Hazelrigg

Frank Hazelrigg is a wrestler at Columbia Youth Wrestling Club. He recently ended his Folkstyle season with a Championship at Brute Nationals with a record of 48-3 and also runner-up honors in both Greco and Freestyle at the Missouri USA Wrestling State Tournament. Besides wrestling, our little star also competes with the Tiger Academy of Gymnastics and dances with Columbia Performing Arts Center.

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

