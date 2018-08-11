Gervino's Rising Star - Hunter Gipson

Congratulations, Hunter Gipson, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Hunter is 8 years old and he is from Hartsburg. Our rising star plays for the Southern Boone Eagles as the defensive end. Besides his love for football, Hunter enjoys hunting, fishing, playing with his Legos and Xbox. He also has a collection of ball caps that he is very proud of.

