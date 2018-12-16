Gervino's Rising Star - Jesse Martinez

Congratulations, Jesse Martinez - our 7-year-old Rising Star from Columbia. Jesse is in his third year of wrestling at the Heart Of America Youth Wrestling and he has had several 1st and 2nd in his beginning years. He is now starting youth boxing while continuing to play baseball and basketball.

Keep up the good work, Jesse.

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com