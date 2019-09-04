Gervino's Rising Star - Justin Valenzuela

Congratulations, Justin Valenzuela, our rising star this week. Justin is 8 years old, he plays defense and forward for the Tamashi FC of Columbia. Needless to say, our rising star loves soccer. He even says soccer is his life! He also loves to watch NBA, especially Lebron James .

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com