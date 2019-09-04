Gervino's Rising Star - Justin Valenzuela
Congratulations, Justin Valenzuela, our rising star this week. Justin is 8 years old, he plays defense and forward for the Tamashi FC of Columbia. Needless to say, our rising star loves soccer. He even says soccer is his life! He also loves to watch NBA, especially Lebron James .
Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.
Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com
More News
Grid
List
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Prosecutors Office charged a man Sunday with murder and other charges after a deadly shooting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a second suspect in connection with Monday's shooting on I-70 in west Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Walmart stores nationwide announced Tuesday they will no longer sell handgun ammunition. Local gun stores in Columbia could... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rental owners and real estate agents reacted Wednesday to a report from the City of Columbia that shows... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The 34 people feared dead in a California dive boat fire likely got trapped when the roaring blaze... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has received more than 2,100 applications from businesses that want to run medical marijuana... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Healthcare for Missouri seeks to close the healthcare gap in the state by getting Medicaid expansion legislation on... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Cole County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two mothers who lost their sons to hazing are making a stop at the University of Missouri Wednesday... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Tuesday night in the 300 block of South Summit... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from... More >>
in
HERMANN – Power tools, fishing equipment, picture frames and trees are just a few of the things that have been... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A main focus at Columbia City Council Tuesday night was the proposed 2020 budget. One of the controversial... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools, K-5, are out of classroom space. "The main problem with space, is that we... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs named Dr. Patricia Hall the new director of the Truman VA Hospital... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Jamariah Bell, 15, reportedly ran... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City Council is voting tonight to confirm whether the city will allocate $2 million for the new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - FEMA officials gave people their last bit of rebuilding advice Tuesday. FEMA set up booths at... More >>
in