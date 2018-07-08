Gervino's Rising Star - Madison Maxwell

Congratulations, Madison Maxwell - our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Madison is a nine-year-old cheerleader with the Capitol City Cheer team and she has recently won the Sedalia State Fair Spirit Classic. Let's give a shout out to our little star!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features local little leaguers as our" Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com