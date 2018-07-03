Gervino's Rising Star - Makayla McAfee

Makayla McAfee is our rising star of this week. She is 12 years old and from Vandalia. Makayla plays for the St. Louis Revels baseball team. She also plays with all her heart and gives her best in softball and track. When Makayla grows up, she hopes to join the Missouri Tigers softball team.

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com