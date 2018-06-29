Gervino's Rising Star - Roselynn Orr

Congratulations, Roselynn Orr has been named Gervino’s Rising Star of this week.

Roselynn is 10 years old and she is a student at Hallsville Intermidiate in Hallsville, Mo. Outside of school, our rising star is the 2015 Reserve Grand Champion in the Hunt Seat Walk/Trot Equitation and Hunt Seat Walk/Trot Horsemanship Divisions for the Missouri Horse Show Assocation. She loves working horses especially "Ollie Ollie Oxenfree" whom she competes with.

Keep up the great work, Roselynn!

