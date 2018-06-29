Gervino's Rising Star - Toree Roney

Congratulations, Toree Roney, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Toree is 9 years old and she plays guard for the Ashland Optimist team. Our little star is a brilliant young lady who recently has been selected to represent the 3rd grade in a school wide spelling bee. She has also decided that she would like to try out volleyball very soon.

Keep up your good work, Toree.

