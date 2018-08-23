Get on the Carl Bus

The Ditzfeld's are big race car fans. But after going to a race and camping out in tents on the infield, they knew they needed something better. The answer is black and white with red all over. The wheels on this bus go round and round. But only when driving to a NASCAR race.

"Get a lot of honks, a lot of waves, a lot of thumbs up, number ones. It's like that no matter where we go," explained Carl Edwards fan Bud Ditzfeld.

His big bus is the first known Carl Edwards fan bus. It's complete with appliances with room for six to sleep. It also has a potpouri of Edwards memorabilia.

"We did it in 7 months. Three of us working every night and every weekend," Bud said.

"Seven months working on a project together and nobody's hurt. It's a good deal," explained Ray Ditzfeld.

The whole Ditzfeld family knew Edwards was cooking up something special while racing on the local dirt tracks.

"He could run anywhere he wanted, anytime he wanted. He'd go high, low, everywhere. We said at that point the guy can do it," Bud said.

"The thing that I like about him is his attitude. He's always got a smile and never has a bad word to say about anybody," explained Ray.

The bus is about as official as it gets. It's got all of the NASCAR Nextel Cup stickers in correct order and if it's a Carl Edwards bus it's gotta be a Ford.

"[You] can't go with a Roush racer and drive a Chevy or and International down there," Bud said. "So we had to pick it carefully."

Edwards came by to the see the bus in Talladegha. The only problem: Nobody was home at the time.

"He just thought it was cool," Ray said. "That's Carl's famous statement. It was cool. He just had a big grin on his face."

The bus only cost about $1700. The next big move is to put a bathroom and shower in the bus. Expect to see it in Talladegha, Texas and even Chicago next year.