Getting frigid to feel good: Cryotherapy comes to Columbia

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, April 07 2019 Apr 7, 2019 Sunday, April 07, 2019 5:12:00 PM CDT April 07, 2019 in News
By: Eric Graves, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Cryotherapy involves putting your body, or parts of it, through extreme temperatures of more than negative 175 degrees Fahrenheit.

Matt Taylor , who owns the first commercial spa of its kind in mid-Missouri said he first tried cryotherapy in St. Louis.

“I was just blown away by how great I felt physically, my body, but mentally as well," Taylor said. "The endorphin high, the natural high that I got from it just calmed me down a lot.”

From that point on, Taylor said, he has been a believer in the treatments, which he sees as a good option for anyone. That's why he opened Element Cryotherapy spa.

"Most of our clients are just trying to better their health and wellness journey, Taylor said. "We have clients that are athletic, that are athletes, younger clients, we have elder clients in their 60s and 70s that love it. Cryotherapy benefits everybody.”

Andrea Morse, who just recently started using cryotherapy, said she sees it as another alternative healing process.

“I felt alive, just the endorphins, the energy felt so good and it's something cool to do," Morse said.

She said she enjoyed her first session for reasons other than the relief she felt.

“I felt like I was doing something to take care of myself and something that was new, fun, exciting," she said.

Taylor said a lot of people come to him with concerns about how cold the treatment can get, but he said it's all about working with the patient.

“It’s finding your tolerance, which is key," he said.

With the cold temperatures, Taylor said, he hears a lot of comparisons to ice baths. They're not the same, he said.

“It does not feel like ice water hitting your skin or water in general," Taylor said.

Instead, he said, it's more like stepping outside in a swimsuit on a sub-freezing day.

“Your body does adapt to the cold," Taylor said.

Patients start at different levels, ranging from level one around negative 180 degrees Fahrenheit to level three, which is around negative 240 degrees Fahrenheit.

He said, in mid-Missouri, there are three different treatments people can use.

The cryosauna is a full body tube, kind of like a vertical tanning bed. It immerses someone in around negative 200 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures, with their head sticking out the top.

For this one, everyone has to wear gloves and slippers, and men need to wear shorts. Patients only stay in the sauna for a short time.

"When you're in the sauna for three minutes your blood is going inside your body to get re-oxygenated with fresh oxygenated blood, so when you get out of the sauna that blood can go back out to your extremities," Taylor said.

Another treatment is the cryofacial, which involves blowing a small, continuous puff of air onto someone's face, hands or any smaller area.

“It was so relaxing." Morse said. "To have something that cold you would think, 'How can you relax?' But, I mean, my body was relaxed, it felt so good, my skin felt tight."

The third option is Normatec compression for legs. This process uses compressed air to massage leg muscles and help with recovery.

Taylor said a lot of celebrities and athletes use cryotherapy, such as Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Will Smith and LeBron James. Mizzou Athletics has a cryosauna for its players. 

Taylor said he sees why people could be apprehensive, but is confident cryotherapy can help everyone.

"I would love for anybody to come in an at least try it,” he said.

