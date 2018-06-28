Getting Tough on Rental Inspections

"I don't know where they would get the funding," said Nikki Courtney, who manages 400 apartments in Jefferson City. "They'd need additional people because the city staff, they're already overworked."

Courtney also said the city should follow existing housing laws before passing any more.

"We don't feel that it's necessary," she added. "Most of these issues can be taken care of with the current city ordinances. They just need to be enforced."

But, the city has only two people to do more than 200 inspections each year. The head of the Task Force on Neighborhood Improvement, Cindy Layton, said her group will to try to fix problems with the current system.

"It's only complaint-driven," she noted. "And if somebody complains, then they go in and inspect. You have people that live next door to units that are rentals, and so they want to be able to maintain, make sure that their neighborhood maintains, a certain standard if there is a renter next door."

Layton also said the task force won't just look at rental properties.

"I think it'll be more on a broader perspective," she explained. "We're not just going to be facing apartments. We'll also be looking at landlords that own homes."

The task force meets again June 6. The Jefferson City Council will review any recommendations from it.