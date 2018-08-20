Getting Up Too Early

Topping Today's Your Health we've got another reason for you to hit your snooze button. A study from Japan says those who get up early could be at a higher risk for getting heart problems. Researchers say those who woke up before 5 a.m. were more likely to have a stroke. But they also say that most of the people who were early risers were also older adults who could have other factors that increase their heart risks. Past studies have shown

African American women are less likely to get breast cancer than white women, But are also more likely to die from the disease. And there may be a reason why. Researchers at the University of Michigan studied over 170 thousand breast cancer cases. They found black women accounted for less than 10 percent of the cases, but also had twice the chance of having estrogen receptor-negative cancer. This deadly form of breast cancer does not respond to drugs that block tumor growth. Thirty-nine percent of black women had this type of cancer compared to just 22 percent of white women.

A new video game is giving kids a workout. It's a video dance mat that's getting kids off the couch and dancing on the floor. The mat is connected to a video or TV screen. While a song plays kids are prompted to step on a square to earn points. It's no surprise that researchers at the Mayo Clinic reported kids burned five to six times more calories using the dance mat than they did playing other video games.