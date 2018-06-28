Ghouls and Goblins Raise Money for Humane Society

Bandit's owner loves animals and thinks the Humane Society is a worthy cause.

"I hope we've raised a lot to feed all the puppies," said Delia Lipscomb. "Every dog deserves somebody to love them."

Local celebrities came to give their support by carving pumpkins for purchase.

"It's a great cause. It's the biggest humane society in Missouri, or at least one of the biggest, and they just need all the support they can get," said Cooper from Y107. "I figured I'd come out here, it's a beautiful day, and carve some functions."

Pumpkin pickers could choose from a variety of carved designs.The humane society asked for a minimum donation of $10 for each carved pumpkin.

Volunteers say it is a unique and fun way to raise money for their cause.

"If you look at other events that Humane Societies do all across the nation, I don't think there are too many that have jack-o-lantern carving as a fundraiser, so it's really unique," explained Patty Forister of the Central Missouri Humane Society. "It's a great community event, and it's perfect for this time of the year."

This was the 4th annual Ghoulish Gourds event for the Central Missouri Humane Society.

All proceeds from the costume contest, pumpkins, were donated to the humane society.

If you missed out on the fundraiser you can purchase the leftover pumpkins at the humane society.