Giants beat Royals 5-0 for 3-2 World Series lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Madison Bumgarner smothered the Kansas City Royals for the second time in a week, pitching a four-hitter that led the San Francisco Giants to a 5-0 victory Sunday night and a 3-2 World Series lead.

Bumgarner struck out eight and walked none in improving to 4-0 in four World Series starts. He has allowed one run in 31 Series innings, an astonishing 0.29 ERA.

Brandon Crawford drove in three runs and Juan Perez hit a two-run double for the Giants, seeking to become only the second NL team to win three titles in a five-year span.

James Shields lost to Bumgarner for the second time, allowing eight hits and two runs in six innings.

In the 41 previous instances the World Series was 2-2 in the best-of-seven format, the Game 5 winner has taken the title 27 times. After a day off, the Series resumes Tuesday night at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium. In a rematch of Game 2 starters, Yordano Ventura pitches for the Royals and Jake Peavy for the Giants.