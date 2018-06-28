Giants WR's Manningham, Hixon Out vs. Rams

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (AP) -- The New York Giants lost receivers Mario Manningham and Domenik Hixon with injuries on Monday night against the St. Louis Rams. Manningham, who set up a touchdown by Hixon late in the first half with a 31-yard catch, didn't return for the second half because of a concussion.

Hixon injured his right knee while making a juggling 22-yard touchdown catch with 21 seconds left in the first half. Hixon played on the Giants opening series in the third quarter but the team announced after it was over that he wouldn't return.