Gibbons Launches Campaign

KIRKWOOD (AP) - Senate President Pro Tem Michael Gibbons launched his campaign for attorney general today from the front porch of his home in the St. Louis-suburb of Kirkwood. The 48-year-old said the residents of the state deserve to be safe in their homes and neighborhoods. Gibbons is the only Republican in the 2008 race to succeed Democratic Attorney General Jay Nixon. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway announced Thursday that she would not run for Missouri attorney general on the Republican ticket. State Senator Chris Koster switched from the Republican to Democratic party in August to campaign for attorney general. He faces Democratic state representatives Jeff Harris and Margaret Donnelly in the primary. Nixon is not seeking re-election because he is challenging Governor Blunt.