Giffords Set to Undergo Skull Surgery

HOUSTON (AP) - Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords will undergo surgery on Thursday to replace a piece of her skull removed by doctors after she was shot in January.

The surgery was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with Giffords' care. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not officially been released. Doctors had to remove the portion of Giffords' skull due to brain swelling caused by the gunshot.

Since then, she has worn a helmet while undergoing intensive rehabilitation in Houston to re-learn how to walk and talk. The surgery comes just days after Giffords returned from Florida where she watched her astronaut husband rocket into space.