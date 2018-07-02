Giffords to Visit Hometown of Tucson This Weekend

PHOENIX (AP) - Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' staff says the Arizona congresswoman will visit Tucson over the weekend, her first time back to her hometown since January.

Giffords spokesman C.J. Karamargin says Giffords will make no public appearances and will grant no interviews during her visit.

Giffords' astronaut husband Mark Kelly said in a news release that they've "been dreaming of this trip for some time." He says that Giffords misses Tucson and that her doctors say returning home could play an important role in her recovery. He says the trip is sure to be very emotional.

Giffords was released from the hospital Wednesday, five months after being shot in the head during a Tucson political event.