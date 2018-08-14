Gift for Fulton Seniors

It's a $50,000 check from the Callaway Bank in Fulton.

"We've been working on it for several years, and finally we got a grant for most of the money that we need," said Vivian Dutton. "But, we still have been having fundraisers off and on for several years to try and raise money for it."

The money will help pay for Fulton's new senior center.

"We're going to have a library, computer room, and all kinds of different functions, quilting rooms in the building itself," said spokersperson Charles Ausfahl.

Callaway Bank offered the check as a challenge to seniors to raise money.

"We issued a challenge grant of $50,000, said we'd put the last $50,000 into the pot," explained Bruce Harris, Callaway Bank president.

And the seniors made it, raising $100,000 on their own., including fundraisers, bake sales and daily contribution boxes.

"We're still raising money," said Carmonlee Cornick. "I think we're going to see bricks with names on them, which there will be a lot of people that will want to have that."

Senior citizens are happy to finally have their own home.

"We need our own home, and we've needed it for a long time and we're really happy to get it," said.

After the seniors raise a bit more money, workers should break ground on the center next fall.