Ginny Chadwick Elected to First Ward City Council Seat

COLUMBIA - Supporters of Ginny Chadwick popped champagne Tuesday night after she won a seat on the Columbia City Council.

Chadwick will represent Columbia's first ward starting next Monday.

Chadwick is an MU graduate student and mother to two daughters. She says she wants to represent the first ward because she feels the area has several low income residents and a large student population. She also says she didn't feel anyone else was a good fit and wants to be the voice of the first ward.

Chadwick says her main goals will be improving Columbia's public transportation systems and improving public safety.

Chadwick says she'll also focus on providing a voice for some of her less fortunate constituents.