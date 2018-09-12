Giraffe Born, Mother Euthanized at Springfield Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - It was a happy and sad weekend at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield.

The zoo said in a news release that a giraffe calf was born Saturday, but the mother had to be euthanized on Monday.

Thirteen-year-old Kamili gave birth to her seventh calf Saturday afternoon. By Sunday morning, the zoo staff noticed Kamili was not producing milk to feed the baby. Her health declined until she was unable to stand Sunday afternoon, and she eventually had to be euthanized.

The Springfield News-Leader reports preliminary findings indicate Kamili had heart disease, lung congestion and damage to the liver and kidneys.

Zookeepers have moved the female calf to an off-exhibit barn and begun around-the-clock feeding and teaching it to nurse.