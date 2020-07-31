Girl, 12, dies in Missouri ATV accident

By: The Associated Press

DE SOTO (AP) — A 12-year-old girl is dead after the ATV she was driving crashed.

KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened early Sunday near the eastern Missouri town of De Soto. The girl's name has not been released.

Authorities said the girl and her brother were riding an all-terrain vehicle when she lost control, causing both of them to be ejected. The girl was flown to a hospital, where she died.

Her brother was not injured.