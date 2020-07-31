Girl, 12, dies in Missouri ATV accident
DE SOTO (AP) — A 12-year-old girl is dead after the ATV she was driving crashed.
KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened early Sunday near the eastern Missouri town of De Soto. The girl's name has not been released.
Authorities said the girl and her brother were riding an all-terrain vehicle when she lost control, causing both of them to be ejected. The girl was flown to a hospital, where she died.
Her brother was not injured.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson called for a special session dedicated to violence in Missouri, and one of the things on... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Task Force hosted a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the plans for the fall semester. ... More >>
in
CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested eight protesters Thursday afternoon during protests over Black Lives Matter and... More >>
in
SEDALIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation into the officer-involved death of Hannah Fizer. Update: The... More >>
in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The SEC announced a plan for a 10-game, in-conference football schedule on Thursday. According to an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, for his involvement in the homicide that took place near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Parents and teachers in the Columbia Public School district are initiating a protest over the district’s reopening guidelines.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three more businesses have been issued notices of violation for going against recent health orders. This brings... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Botox injections may do more than erase the signs of age, or prevent you from feeling painful migraines... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The White House has added Missouri to the list of "red zone" states. Red zone states are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Graduates of Columbia Public Schools finally had the chance to walk across the stage Thursday. Rock Bridge... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — There's no question that Medicaid expansion would provide more health care to adults, but there is heated debate... More >>
in
Herman Cain, a successful businessman who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later became a backer of President... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia fire department reported an estimated $81,000 in damages from the two structural fires that occurred early... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The US economy contracted by 32.9 % between April and June, its worst drop on record, the Bureau... More >>
in