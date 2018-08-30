Girl, 8, dies in utility vehicle crash in Andrew County

By: The Associated Press

ROSENDALE (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has died after a 9-year-old driver crashed a utility vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday about four miles northwest of Rosendale in Andrew County. The patrol says the girl driving the Polaris Ranger UTV overcorrected, and the vehicle overturned on its side.

The patrol identified the victim as Alexis Walker, of Leavenworth. The young driver was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.