Girl alleges she was raped at school; blames administrators

JOPLIN (AP) — A former Joplin High School student alleges in a lawsuit that she was raped last year in a school stairwell because administrators failed to protect her.

The Joplin Globe reports that the lawsuit filed this month in Jasper County says the school district "knew or had reason to know" the alleged perpetrator had engaged in prior sexual misconduct. Police records show he also was accused of inappropriately touching female students on school buses in 2012 and 2013.

The boy was 16 when he was accused of raping the 18-year-old student. She alleges he had sexually harassed her previously. Because he was not charged as an adult, the outcome of the case is not a public record.

The school district's attorney did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.