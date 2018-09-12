Girl Brain Dead After Being Hit on Street

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hospital officials say a two-year-old St. Louis girl struck by a car earlier this week is now brain dead. Aryanna Coleman was crossing Kingshighway with her grandfather Wednesday when they were struck by a car. The grandfather, 60-year-old Ronald Jones, died Wednesday. Aryanna remains at St. Louis Children's Hospital. A spokesman says the family agreed to publicly release the detail of her condition. The accident remains under investigation.