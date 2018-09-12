Girl Identified in Quinton Bar Fall

COLUMBIA- The young woman who fell from a staircase inside Quinton Bar and Restaurant has been identified. Officials have identified the girl as 19 year old Kelsi Poe. The incident happened Saturday around 5 in the afternoon.

Poe had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. That is enough alcohol to potentially kill someone. Poe suffered from fractures to her skull, neck and face. She remains at University Hospital.