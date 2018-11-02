Girl killed at Kansas City convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 6-year-old Kansas City girl has died in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in the southern part of the city.

Police said in a news release that Angel Hooper was wounded Friday night when someone in a passing vehicle fired multiple rounds into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Several people were in the parking lot when gunfire erupted. The girl was with a family friend.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and urging anyone with information to call a special hotline. Police Chief Darryl Forté also used Twitter to urge the shooter or shooters to surrender. The message said that Forté didn't believe the girl was the intended victim.