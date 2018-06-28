Girl nearly drowns in St. Louis park's swimming pool

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A girl has been taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a St. Louis park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened at Marquette Park around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Captain Gregg Favre of the St. Louis Fire Department says the victim was between 5 and 9 years old.

Lifeguards had already pulled the girl from the pool and started CPR before firefighters arrived. The girl didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when firefighters and paramedics took over.

Favre says paramedics were able to shock her heart at the scene and were able to get back a heartbeat. She still wasn't able to breathe on her own and was taken to a hospital.