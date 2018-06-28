Girl Returned to Mom Soon After Abduction

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County woman is facing child kidnapping charges after allegedly abducting a 5-year-old girl.

Police say the abduction happened Monday afternoon when 25-year-old Ashley White of Pine Lawn took the child from a baby sitter's home in Jennings.

White is an acquaintance of the mother. The mother told police that White had asked for money prior to the abduction.

St. Louis County police quickly found White and the child at White's home. The child was unharmed.

Police say the motive was not known. White was jailed and did not have a listed attorney.