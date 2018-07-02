Girl Says She Contracted HIV in Sexual Assault

FERGUSON (AP) - A 33-year-old man is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, and the teen told authorities that she contracted HIV from the man.

KMOV-TV reports that the suspect had a previous conviction as a sex offender. Formal charges have not been filed in the latest case.

Ferguson officer Tim Zoll says the investigation began late last year after authorities were contacted by the girl's family. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the suspect is HIV-positive.