Girl Scouts Solve Science Mystery

It's a mystery called "The Case of the Unsigned Letter."

"They gave us four people and a picture of like problems like a footprint and a letter and goop," said Girl Scout Mackensie Cochran.

With evidence in hand, this group of 200 Girl Scouts solved the case.

"At first we thought it was Uncle Al because he was kind of wacky and he had this surfing outfit or something on and then we all thought it was him because he looked kind of suspicious but we turned out wrong," Cochran explained

While solving the mystery the girls realized that science can be fun. Something MU Associate Chemistry Professor Sheryl Tucker thinks is important.

"It's to encourage girls in particular at this age range to retain that interest in science where national studies say they loose it," Tucker explained.

For these girls a normal Saturday doesn't include university labs.

"Usually I'm at home just doing whatever I want," said Girl Scout Sarah Berendzen.

And they left with more than just a badge.

"I like science, it's my favorite subject in school," Berendzen said.

With these experiments under their belts, these girls remember what else is important.

"And since it was just me and my friend here I got to meet new people, and learn new things and it was fun," Berendzen explained.

This was a part of "The Magic of Chemistry Program" which includes three rotating workshops. The girls left with t-shirts, lunch at a campus dining hall and a badge for their uniforms.