Girls Scouts Give Helping Hand

A huge food shortage has one group working hard to help put dinner on the table.

Can by can g irlscouts prepare for Thanksgiving.

But it's not their own Thanksgiving feast they're concerned with h elping others.



That's what Krissy Gerlings and her friends are trying to do.

"So that the people will be happy." Krissy Gerlings- girlscout

The food bank is low- very low this year.

So it contacted the girlscouts to help out.

"We recieved e-mails directly from the food bank that ask for help so we try to do what we can, said Angie Baker with MO girlscouts " So they collected all these cans in Columbia's holiday parade Sunday.

The girlscouts also held food drives at every Gerbes in Columbia, Hy-Vee, and Schnuck's this past week.

They encouraged shoppers to put extra food in bins outside the doors as they walked out.

A little help the food bank can't give this year without donations and drives like this one.

That's why gerlings and the other girlscouts are doing what they can to help out.

The girls won't have the final count of how much they raised until Monday.