Giving Back to Stay Young

"I learned to crochet after my husband died in 1948," Lois said. "We were on the farm and the kids were in school so I had to have something to keep busy. After you do the milking and feed the cattle and all of that good stuff, I came to town and bought myself a crochet needle and a learn how book and I taught myself how to crochet."

Study after study shows that staying busy is the key to keeping a sharp mind, and at 95-years-old, Lois is following those findings.

"I try to keep it going," she said. "I've lost some of the marbles, but I've still got a few."

Besides doing her daily crossword puzzle, Lois crochets caps for the newborns at the Columbia Regional Hospital and Boone Hospital. So far, she has donated as many as 350 caps.

"Our parents are really excited when they get them because they feel they're getting a home-made item. They're so much prettier than the hats we purchase now and have, they're just something really special," Columbia Regional Hospital's Birthing Center Manager Cindy Sherman said.

From time to time, Lois even gets to spend time with some of the tiny recipients at the hospital, which she enjoys just as much as her time spent crocheting.

"I love that," she said. "I love to go down there and rock those little fellows."

Lois started making the caps after her friends at the Boone Landing Retirement Community saw that she had the talent, time, and determination to keep busy.

"You can't do anything about your age, but you can do something about keeping yourself busy," Lois said.

And keeping busy could be as good as any medicine when it comes to staying young.