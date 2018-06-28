Giving for the Holidays

"What if it was my family right now, the Christmas holiday and we're still living in tents," MU professor Debbie Dougherty said.

That's what inspired this communications professor to start the Buck-A-Person for Relief project.

Doughtery and her students raised $4,000 for Pascagoula, Miss., but she's not the only one helping.

"What our staff said to us is that we want to forego the things we have this Christmas to help others," Shelley Oswald said.

The Simon Oswald Architecture Company donated $2,000 so families and especially kids could have presents on Christmas.

Wish lists range from books to toy cars, although some kids didn't ask for anything.

North Elementary School in Holts Summit also is thinking about others this Christmas.

Students worked with the Jefferson City Helps organization to donate school supplies and other items to Waveland, Miss.

"They may have water-damaged homes, which a lot of times people say isn't safe, but that's all they have to live in," explained Helps volunteer Gina Clement. "A lot of children who are going to be behind in school now and, you know, we just can't forget them just because its not in the headlines anymore."

You can contribute to hurricane victims through Jefferson City Helps and The New Century Fund.

For more information, go to www.jeffcityhelps.org or call 874-7220.