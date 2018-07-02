Giving Gardens give back to employees

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprise (CMSE) hosted a grand opening for Giving Gardens Saturday.

Greenhouse manager Tammy Cundiff said there will be a large selection of perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetable plants.

CMSE provides contracting jobs for adults with developmental disabilities. Cundiff said employees also subcontract for companies like 3M and Schneider Electric.

"Packaging is one of the things we do, putting small parts into bags for them and sealing the bags," Cundiff said. "We might be putting parts together for them - just various different stages of manufacturing."

John Deirce has worked with CMSE for five years and said he enjoys it. He is currently working on manufacturing painter masks.

In addition to manufacturing jobs, employees work at Giving Gardens as well.

"Some of them would just not be able to have jobs in the so called normal community," Cundiff said. "This is a place where they can be accepted and they can prove their ability to work and dispel a lot of the myths that go with people that have disabilities."

Giving Gardens started in 2010.