Giving Thanks to Veterans in Jefferson City





JEFFERSON CITY - Veterans day is a time for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country in war and times of conflict. But for the members of the Jefferson City community and Jefferson City High School, these thoughts had a little extra meaning this evening.They thought it was their time to serve.Jefferson City High School held a veterans appreciation Thanksgiving dinner honoring local men and women who had served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. A little bit of thanks for those who had given so much.Along with a dinner provided by the Jefferson City High School food service, World War II Veteran and Pearl Harbor Survivor, William McAnany, spoke about his personal experiences serving his country.