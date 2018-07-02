Giving to Help Heart Care

"If we're going to be an effective community hospital we have to take good care of people," said hospital president David Neuendorf.

Audrain Medical Center held the grand opening for the Jordan-Waters Heart Center with help from a nearly $4 million donation.

"A center like this, that has the right equipment and has the ability to track doctors and caregivers, is critical to our ability to take care of folks who have heart disease," said Neuendorf.

The new center brings together what used to be spread across the hospital.

"All of our services are in one place, so a patient who may need an outpatient procedure and then needs to be hospitalized... We can take care of them right here in this one location," said Neuendorf.

The hospital also got some new machines with the money.

"It's going to be instrumental in paying for some of this very expensive equipment," said Neuendorf.

This is equipment the hospital says is a big help. And every donation is making a difference so doctors can change lives. "We do that every day... We save lives every day with this very sophisticated care," said Neuendorf.

The new heart center is on the third floor of Audrain Medical Center.