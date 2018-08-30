#GivingTuesday encourages people to give back to the community

COLUMBIA - Amid the deals and bargains of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday is a day set aside for being thankful for what you have and giving back to the community.

"Giving Tuesday is a global movement in its fourth year as a movement," Central Missouri Humane Society Assistant Director Michelle Casey said. "It really harnesses social media to engage the world to giving, especially year-end giving to some charities in need."

Casey said the Humane Society has really been pushing the social media campaign because it is a great way to get people involved. She said the organization is also participating in CoMo Gives , which is a another way for people to give back to local organizations.

She said the extra giving is always helpful as the organization tries to finish the year strong.

Nathan Fleischmann, Columbia College director of annual giving, said the school is also participating in #GivingTuesday because it epitomizes what Columbia College is all about.

"Giving Tuesday is a really important day because it's a day about the importance of giving back," Fleischmann said. "Whether that means giving with your time or your talents or your treasures."

He said the school participated in #GivingTuesday by finishing its Phil The Pig challenge. The school encouraged participants to fill a piggy bank with loose change in order to help support the Columbia College Fund.

Fleischmann said he was proud of how students rallied behind the cause and gave back to help the college help others.

"After we've had a day of giving thanks and days of Black Friday shopping and Cyber Monday, it's really important to take a breath and think about how you can give back to your favorite cause," Fleischmann said.