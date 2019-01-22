Glascock: Community policing implementation doesn't need a report

12 hours 7 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - An announcement on who will serve as the city's interim police chief should come around Feb. 1, Interim City Manager John Glascock said.

He said the implementation of community policing can happen without a report and the ability to prioritize community policing is something he is looking for in an interim police chief.

The Columbia City Council appointed Glascock to be interim city manager after Mike Matthes resigned in November.

In the time Glascock has been in his position, the city has seen the departure of the police chief.

Ken Burton resigned effective Jan. 3. On Dec. 20, he was placed on paid administrative leave. Deputy Police Chief Jill Schlude was named acting police chief until Glascock names an interim chief.

In emails obtained through an open records request, Glascock asked Burton for his "regular office hours" after Glascock said Burton did not attend a meeting.

"No problem John. I will generally be in the office from 8-4 and seldom take lunch," Burton wrote.

Glascock also wrote he was "disappointed" Burton did not attend a civic breakfast. 

Glascock told KOMU 8 News he wants to make sure taxpayers get their money's worth out of everyone who collects a paycheck.

"This wasn't about Chief Burton's work habits. It's about all department heads and how we represent the city," Glascock said.

It will be up to the permanent city manager to pick a permanent police chief, Glascock said.

When it comes to selecting an interim police chief, Glascock said he is looking for someone who will prioritize community policing and unify the department. There currently is no front-runner. 

"I'm looking for a leader that can do what needs to happen," he said.

On Jan. 3, city spokesperson Steve Sapp said Glascock gave Columbia police command staff and interested candidates until Jan. 10 to submit a letter of interest.

Mayor Brian Treece said he has "utmost confidence" in Glascock to make the right decision for the interim chief position.

"I look forward to his pick and making sure it is something that reflects the council's policy decision when it comes to community policing but also can best meet our community's needs right now when it comes to public safety," Treece said.

He described Glascock as a "strong leader with high expectations." 

Glascock said the Columbia Police Department is moving ahead with community policing. He is trying to make sure it goes citywide.

"It may not look like it does today, but before we make any changes, that has to come back to council and make sure they're on board with what we're trying to do," he said.

In late August, a report for the city council on community policing written by Matthes and Sgt. Robert Fox was released. The report included information on a timeline, transition plan and budget, per the council's request. 

Glascock said the council asked for it to be rewritten. Now that Matthes is gone, he said, it would be hard to rewrite what Matthes was thinking. 

"I don't want to pretend I know what he was trying to present," Glascock said. "And so it would have to be rewritten back to my standards, and that would take a lot of work."

He said he expects a new report once there is a permanent city manager.

In the meantime, Glascock said he wants to implement the philosophy of community policing throughout the department.

"It doesn't take a report to implement community policing," he said. "There's a lot of books on it. There's a lot of literature on it. It's how do you get the current staff working in that direction?"

Glascock said the implementation will not happen overnight. As long as the city makes progress, the community will be satisfied, he said.

He said he has told employees at the police department he hears them and wants to hear from them.

"The best thing that I can tell you is they're very good people working at the police department," Glascock said.

CPD employees want leadership, communication and transparency, Glascock said. 

The council is in the process of selecting a permanent city manager. Glascock, who worked at MoDOT for 18 years before becoming the city's chief engineer for public works in 2003, said he is not putting in a bid to be the permanent city manager.

"The biggest reason is I can't commit to a length of time," he said. 

Glascock added: "I was looking at retirement before Mr. Matthes resigned. He and I had a date in mind. It's less than three years." 

In his term as interim city manager, Glascock said his biggest reward has been staff acceptance.

"They have really stepped up and embraced me, especially the police department," he said. "I was amazed at their openness to me." 

More News

Grid
List

One detained for bomb threat at Midway Travel Plaza
One detained for bomb threat at Midway Travel Plaza
COLUMBIA - One person was detained in connection to a threat made at the Midway Travel Plaza on Highway 40,... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 11:58:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News

One person dead at Sunrise Beach condo complex
One person dead at Sunrise Beach condo complex
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died at a high rise at the Lake of the Ozarks Monday morning according to... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 11:27:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Mayoral candidate proposes "outside look" at Columbia Police Department
Mayoral candidate proposes "outside look" at Columbia Police Department
COLUMBIA - With just over two months left before the April 2 Municipal Election, mayoral candidate Chris Kelly is calling... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 5:30:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Small business owners say minimum wage hike might lead to you paying more
Small business owners say minimum wage hike might lead to you paying more
COLUMBIA - Back in November, Missourians voted to pass Proposition B, which would increase the minimum wage over the next... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 5:21:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Martin Luther King Jr. walk discusses 'Me Too' movement
Martin Luther King Jr. walk discusses 'Me Too' movement
COLUMBIA - Organizers with the MLK Commission gathered Monday to reflect on the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. and... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 4:14:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Glascock: Community policing implementation doesn't need a report
Glascock: Community policing implementation doesn't need a report
COLUMBIA - An announcement on who will serve as the city's interim police chief should come around Feb. 1, Interim... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Pet store gives back to federal workers impacted by shutdown
Pet store gives back to federal workers impacted by shutdown
COLUMBIA - Several local businesses are servicing federal employees who are being directly impacted by the partial government shutdown. Lizzi... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Urban prosecutors in Missouri put end to most pot cases
Urban prosecutors in Missouri put end to most pot cases
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Missouri, but for about one-third of the state's residents,... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 10:24:00 AM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Kamala Harris jumps into presidential race
Kamala Harris jumps into presidential race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of President... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 7:39:00 AM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Early morning fire guts condo complex in Holts Summit
Early morning fire guts condo complex in Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - Firefighter are calling the Evergreen Condos a "total loss" after a fire early Monday morning. According... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 6:56:00 AM CST January 21, 2019 in News

Firefighters respond to flames at Fyfer Place home
Firefighters respond to flames at Fyfer Place home
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department is working to put out a fire on Fyfer Place. Crews responded to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 20 2019 Jan 20, 2019 Sunday, January 20, 2019 3:43:00 PM CST January 20, 2019 in News

Broadway Diner to get rid of late night hours
Broadway Diner to get rid of late night hours
COLUMBIA - The Broadway Diner is eliminating its late night service in an effort to keep a "family friendly" atmosphere.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 20 2019 Jan 20, 2019 Sunday, January 20, 2019 2:28:00 PM CST January 20, 2019 in News

Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases
Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases
CHICAGO (AP) — Activists and others who were disappointed by the outcome of two historic cases involving the killing... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 20 2019 Jan 20, 2019 Sunday, January 20, 2019 7:23:00 AM CST January 20, 2019 in News

Fulton McDonald's evacuated after man threatens to shoot everyone inside
Fulton McDonald's evacuated after man threatens to shoot everyone inside
FULTON - The McDonald's on Business 54 was evacuated Saturday evening after a man threatened to shoot everyone, police said.... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, January 20 2019 Jan 20, 2019 Sunday, January 20, 2019 12:29:00 AM CST January 20, 2019 in News

Multiple fire departments assist in Holts Summit house fire
Multiple fire departments assist in Holts Summit house fire
HOLTS SUMMIT - The weather conditions on Saturday made it difficult to put out a two-story house fire, firefighters said.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 11:10:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Boone County firefighters unsure what caused house fire
Boone County firefighters unsure what caused house fire
BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters say no one was injured after a house fire Saturday evening on North Jennings Road near... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Moberly police investigating potential threat to Moberly Middle School
Moberly police investigating potential threat to Moberly Middle School
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a potential threat to Moberly Middle School. In a post on... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 8:00:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Lunar eclipse over Missouri Sunday evening
Lunar eclipse over Missouri Sunday evening
COLUMBIA - Finally something other than snow and clouds will be in the sky, a lunar eclipse! The only total... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 7:08:00 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 34°
5am 35°
6am 35°
7am 36°