Glasgow court clerk accused of forgery and theft

GLASGOW - The Glasgow Police Department issued an arrest warrant for court clerk Julie Strodtman on October 20.

Strodtman is accused of felony theft/stealing as well as felony forgery. The value of the stolen property is listed as at least $500 but less than $25,000.

Police have confirmed to KOMU 8 that Strodtman's lawyer brought her to the jail today where she turned herself in to authorities, but she has since bailed herself out.

