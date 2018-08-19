Glasgow Investigation Continues

Atwood said police tried to contact the van's occupants for questioning, but the search turned up nothing because nearly two hours passed before the baby sitter called the department.

Glasgow just hosted a program, "Stranger Means Danger," which warned children about talking to strangers on the street. The program started after a Slater girl said someone tried to abduct her while she waited for her mother to pick her up at school.

If you have information about the Glasgow incident, call police at 1-660-338-2583.