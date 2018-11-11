Glasgow Preparing for Floods

Groups in town are working to prepare residents who will be hurt by rising waters.

"We closed the park off. This is the biggest problem, the biggest area that there's a problem. We're expecting the water to pretty much cover the whole park," said Kevin Atwood, Chief of Police.

Two guys at the Army Corps of Engineers office have been answering telephones and handing out more than 150,000 sandbags. As the rain continues, people around Glasgow are preparing for the worst.

"We're just kind of waiting and hoping. There's a lot of people that are moving stuff out and I don't blame them," said Bobbie Guilford, President of the levy system.

If the bad weather rages on, they'd rather be safe than sorry. Guilfford says the water levels have been higher around the levy over the past few days.

Reported by Ashley Clark